Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 361,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.71 and its 200 day moving average is $245.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.28.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

