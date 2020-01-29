Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at about $4,186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $118.65 and a 52-week high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

