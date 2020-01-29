Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director John Gary Potthoff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

