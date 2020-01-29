Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CHMG opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

