China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRC opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

