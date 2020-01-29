Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $690.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $803.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $829.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $877.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $849.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $519.09 and a 1 year high of $887.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.