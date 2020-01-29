CIBC Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$157.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE FNV opened at C$145.55 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$93.24 and a 1 year high of C$147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$134.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a PE ratio of 136.41.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franco Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total transaction of C$489,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,306,072. Also, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at C$6,820.09. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 in the last three months.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

