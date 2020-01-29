Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,670,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 19,840,000 shares. Approximately 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Cinemark stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

