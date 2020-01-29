Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $470,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 203.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

