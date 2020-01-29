Citigroup Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $67.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

