Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $1,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.