CNB Bank Takes $30,000 Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

