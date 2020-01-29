CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNXM. Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,079,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.