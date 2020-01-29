Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,614,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4029 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

