Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 772 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,159,624 shares of company stock worth $23,136,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

