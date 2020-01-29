Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

