Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

MO opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

