Coastal Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

