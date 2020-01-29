Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $221.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.99 and a 1 year high of $225.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

