Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $718,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

