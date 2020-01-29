Coastal Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.