Coastal Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

IBMJ stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

