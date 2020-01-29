Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases 150,896 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 12.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.