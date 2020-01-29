Coastal Capital Group Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 264,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

