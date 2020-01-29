Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

