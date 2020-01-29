Coastal Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $26,401,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 213.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 205,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 969.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 105,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. ValuEngine downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of WH stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

