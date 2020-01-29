Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Shopify by 68.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Shopify by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $467.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.00. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.