Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

