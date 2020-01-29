Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.12 and a 52-week high of $184.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

