Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after buying an additional 954,690 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 260,753 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 324,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,046,000 after buying an additional 225,368 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 125,755 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

