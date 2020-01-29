Coastal Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

