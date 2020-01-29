Coherent (COHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.