Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 87.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

