Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Sells $51,472.72 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.