Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 105,194 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 765,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

CNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

