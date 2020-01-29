Contrasting CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 16.23% 10.88% 0.76% KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 10.98% 128.27% 11.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA CITIC BK/ADR $42.15 billion 0.65 $6.73 billion N/A N/A KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.14 billion 3.00 $220.21 million N/A N/A

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR beats CHINA CITIC BK/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. It also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, and debt instruments investment and trading, as well as trading in derivatives and forex markets. In addition, the company offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,435 outlets, including 38 tier-one branches, 112 tier-two branches, and 1,285 sub-branches. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, and liquid body wash; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, GoodNites, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Blumen, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex. It also exports its products. The company is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

