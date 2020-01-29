Contrasting Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $891.29 million 1.52 $221.54 million $2.66 9.40 Callon Petroleum $587.62 million 1.26 $300.36 million $0.82 3.94

Callon Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 38.27% 17.26% 6.79% Callon Petroleum 38.86% 7.48% 4.59%

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Talos Energy and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Callon Petroleum 0 5 9 0 2.64

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.94%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $9.57, suggesting a potential upside of 196.23%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

