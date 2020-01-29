Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $20.49 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPM opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

