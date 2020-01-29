Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $433.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.83. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

