Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller Sells 16,167 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at about $2,878,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.