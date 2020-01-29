Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -212.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,587 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

