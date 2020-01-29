Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,368 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

