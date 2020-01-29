Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,984 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

