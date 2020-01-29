Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,161 Shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6087 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

