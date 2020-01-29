Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

IVE opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

