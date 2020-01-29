Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

