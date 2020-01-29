Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $4,632,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $50,755,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.