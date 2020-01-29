Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 303,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE:MUR opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

