Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after acquiring an additional 455,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

