Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

